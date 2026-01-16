Richard A. Klos, Sr., age 91, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, at Belle Reve Senior Living in Milford, Pa., with his devoted daughter and son by his side. Born in Passaic to the late Anthony and Florence (Grob) Klos, Richard grew up in Clifton and served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He lived most of his life in Clifton and moved to Hamburg in 2001 before moving to Matamoras, Pennsylvania 10 years ago. Richard had been employed at Kings Supermarket in Ridgewood before his retirement. He loved to play golf. Richard was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. His life revolved around his family and he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He, along with his late wife, Betty, would travel from Clifton so that they could attend and support every sporting event for their grandkids. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved wife, Betty Jane and his grandson, Joseph P. Donahue, Jr.. He is survived by his son, Richard A. Klos, Jr. and his wife Dina; his daughter, Sue Ellen Donahue and her husband, Joseph; his loving grandchildren, Stephanie and her husband, Jake, Jonathan, Tyler, Gavin and his wife, Jaimie, and Brennen and his wife Erica; and his loving great grandchildren, Corran, Raelyn, Wyatt, Remi, and Juliette. Funeral services will held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Interment at Beemerville Cemetery will immediately follow. Friends may pay their respects to the family from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.