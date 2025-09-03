Robert A. Ziola

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Robert Andrew Ziola, of Shohola, Pa., who left us on Aug. 26, 2025, at the age of 77.

Known, by all who loved him, as the life of the party. Bob had a gift for bringing joy, laughter, and warmth wherever he went. His presence could fill a room, and his genuine kindness made everyone feel welcomed.

He had a passion for car racing and could often be found cheering on his favorite drivers, enjoying the thrill of the sport. Beyond his hobbies, what truly defined Bob was his giving spirit. Always ready to lend a hand, he never hesitated to help anyone in need, whether family, friend, or stranger.

Bob will be deeply missed by his wife Carol (Reinhard); his daughters and their husbands Carol and John Blumfield, Tracy and William Dickson, and Deana and Keith Rozanski; his grandchildren Brianna, Derek, Hailey, Andrew, Alex, Ashleigh, Tyler, Sophia, and Ava; his great granddaughters Gianna and Audrey; his brothers and their wives James and Elizabeth Ziola and John and Lisa Ziola. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and close friends who will forever cherish his memory. He was predeceased in death by his parents John and Virginia (Brandigon) Ziola and his sister Theresa Eckenroth.

A celebration of his life will be announced. In honor of Bob, we encourage all who attend to share stories, laughter, and memories, just as he would have wanted.

Though our hearts are broken, we take comfort in knowing that Bob’s legacy of kindness, joy, and generosity will live on in all of us.

Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pa. (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).