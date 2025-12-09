Sally C. Beecher

Sally Coder Beecher of Milford, Pa. passed away peacefully on Nov. 17, 2025 after a long and wonderful life. She was 92 years young.

The daughter of Kenneth and Ruby (Clapper) Coder, she was born in Hyndman, Pa. on Oct. 29, 1933. She grew up as an only child in LaGrange, Ill. where she developed a love of dogs and horses and a passion for playing piano. Sally was a double major in English and Music at Smith College in Northampton, Mass. where she met her beloved husband, Sanford D. Beecher Jr. They were married for 58 years sharing countless adventures, a strong sense of community and a deep love of family.

It’s an understatement to say that Sally was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, niece, aunt, great aunt and friend. Her commitment to her family was unwavering through good times and difficult ones. She was welcoming and hospitable to anyone visiting our home. We will always remember her grace, humility, nurturing supportive spirit and delightful sense of humor, all of which remained even as her memory dimmed in later years. Sally had a true heart for giving. She was a long-time member of the Good Shepherd and St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church in Milford, where she served on the altar guild, played the organ and was volunteer director of the church’s thrift store, the Shepherd’s Shop.

Sally is survived by her children: Sharon Beecher Nina and husband David; Susan Beecher and husband Jamie Restucci; Stacey Beecher Chelak and husband Greg; Sarah Eilbacher and husband John; grandchildren Ryan, April, Tess, Gabe, Luke, Christian, Corey, Clayton, Emily, Claire and Julia; step-grandchildren Davis and Alex; great-grandchildren Cam and Kennedy; niece LeeAnn Mitchell and husband Mitch and nephew Kenny Clark; cousin Mark Clapper and wife Laura; grand nieces and nephews. Sally had a wonderful circle of friends throughout her life, including Trish Radey, Ron, June and many others residing at Delaware Valley Personal Care, Matamoras, Pa. Her family is exceptionally grateful to the staff at Delaware Valley for the kindness and care extended to our Mom/Nana during her last years.

She was predeceased by husband Sandy Beecher Jr., son Sandy Beecher III, parents Ken and Ruby Coder and aunt and uncle Paul and Betty Clapper.

A celebration of Sally’s life will be arranged by her family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Ecumenical Food Pantry or The Pike County Public Library – both in Milford, Pa.

Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St. Milford, Pa; www.stroyanfuneralhome.com.