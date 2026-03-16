Thomas Charles Witter

Thomas C. Witter, of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2026, at the age of 87.

Born in Philadelphia to William and Janet (Dunn) Witter, he grew up spending summers camping in George W. Child’s Park with family and friends. As a teenager, he helped his father and others build a family cabin nearby; it would continue to be a mountain retreat and home for him for the rest of his life.

At 17 he joined the National Guard, starting a 23-year military career. He served in Vietnam from 1968-69 and retired from the Army having proudly achieved the rank of Major. As a civilian, he worked for the Veterans Administration and later the National Park Service in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area (DWGNRA).

His hobbies ranged from scuba diving and hunting in his younger days to fishing, shooting and birding more recently. He reveled in nature and the outdoors, particularly in the beauty of Pike County, which he knew intimately. His work in the DWGNRA led him to be a volunteer there for countless hours over the years, for which he was highly honored.

He enjoyed driving his tractor in the many fields and discovering its history and trails. A lover of tools, one of his greatest pleasures was to fix or take apart all sorts of things to see how they worked; having the “right tool for the job” was one of his mantras.

He was dedicated to his country, family, and friends, and loved to lend his support, knowledge and skills to all he encountered. His wide range of understanding allowed him to be effective in leading Boy Scout Troop 33 (Abington, Pa.) for 25 years, helping a fellow veteran obtain earned benefits or assisting local community groups. It was in service and sharing that he delighted.

He is survived by his wife Wanda Seidel-Witter; daughters Meredith (Seidel) Wells and Susan (Witter) Landers; and grandchildren Alisa Landers, Frank Wells and Jack Wells. He is fondly remembered by longtime neighbors and relatives, as well as many friends of Bill W who lifted him up and offered connection and strength for 18+ years. He was predeceased by his first wife Lillian (Hauns) Witter and his son Kenneth Witter.

Memorial services will be held 10:30 AM at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 103 Delaware Crest Dr, Dingmans Ferry, PA 18328, on Saturday, April 25, 2026, with Reverend Niels Nielsen officiating.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Delaware Valley Raptor Center, Friends of the DWGNRA, or GAIT Therapeutic Riding Center.

Professional arrangements have been entrusted to Stroyan Funeral Home in Milford, PA. Online condolences may be shared at www.stroyanfuneralhome.com.