Vincent P. Reuter

Vincent Paul Reuter, 61 of Shohola, Pa. passed away Friday Aug. 15, 2025, at home. Paul was a self-employed carpenter.

Paul enjoyed collecting coins, sports memorabilia, and muscle cars. But more than anything, he cherished spending time with his daughter, Lauren Reuter, and the moments shared among his extended family and friends.

Paul was born April 27, 1964, in Newton, N.J., to loving parents: Hubert and the late Suzanne (Beatty) Reuter. He spent most of his childhood and early adult years in Stillwater, where he formed friendships that lasted his entire life. Later, Paul made his home in Milford, Pa. In 2000, he married Patricia Roselli where he welcomed two step children, Mark Passgretti and Randee Bardio.

Paul leaves behind his daughter, Lauren Marie Reuter; his stepchildren, Mark Passgretti and Randee Bardio; his brother, Darren Reuter and his wife Susan Reuter; and his sister, Tracey Ginn and her husband Tom Ginn. Additionally, his nieces and nephews: Emily Reuter, Jacob Ginn, Thomas Reuter, Sydney Ginn, Brian Reuter, Elise Ginn, and Erin Reuter, as well as the Five Points Gang, along with countless others who valued his friendship. In recent years he reconnected with Donny Lerner when they became neighbors and shared an interest in carpentry. Lauren Reuter’s boyfriend, Austin Coyle, has become a close friend to the family and has been a significant source of support.

A celebration of life will take place at the American Legion Post 139, 103 County Road 2001, Milford, Pa. 18337 on Aug. 23, 2025, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.