William A. DeGraw

William Albert DeGraw of Milford, Pa. passed away peacefully on Dec. 21, 2025. He was 98 years. Born on Nov. 14,1927 in Port Jervis, N.Y., Bill was the son of Nathaniel Clarence and Anna (Corey) DeGraw.

Bill was married to the love of his life, Janeth Lois (Aronson) DeGraw, for 75 wonderful years.

Bill proudly served his country during World War II, after dropping out of Port Jervis High School at the age of 16 and enlisting in the United States Army.

Upon returning to the Tri-States area, he married his sweetheart Janeth Lois DeGraw and built their family home on Moon Valley Road in Milford, Pa. He worked for three decades at Wilder Manufacturing in Port Jervis, retiring as plant foreman.

Bill enjoyed many hobbies, but his favorite was spending time fishing on the Delaware River with his family and friends. He was always coming home with a stringer of bass for a family fish fry. He was also an amateur archeologist working with a local group during the 1960’s and 70’s to preserve Indian artifacts along the Delaware River due to the impending Tocks Island Dam Project. Many of his artifacts are on display at the Pennsylvania Museum of Natural History in Harrisburg.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Myrtle and Anna, and his brother Nathaniel.

He is survived by his children, Wesley (Kathy) DeGraw of Whiting, N.J.; Denise DeGraw Fey, of Milford, Pa., and Michele (Steve) Neidenberg of Milford, Pa. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Michael (Jill) DeGraw of Cloudcroft, N.M., Erik Fey of Salem, Ore., Heather (Rob) Kleber, of Milford, Pa., and Adam Fey. His great grandchildren include William DeGraw, Stephen Fey, Jilian DeGraw, Tessa Fey, and Alexis Kleber.

There will be no services at this time. Bill and Jan’s wishes were for their ashes to be scattered together along the Delaware River Valley.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Pike County Humane Society, 189 Lee Road, Shohola, Pa. 18458 in Bill’s name.