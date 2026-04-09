William B. Hawkins, Jr., 80, of Greeley, Pa., passed away, Thursday, April 2, 2026, at home with his wife by his side.

Bill was Past Master of Milford Masonic Lodge #344, Milford, Pa.; U.S. Navy Vietnam Veteran; member of the Marsch Kellogg American Legion Post #139, Milford, PA and a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America.

The son of the late William B. and Alice (Leslie) Hawkins, he was born July 29, 1945, in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Bill was married to Margaret (Aber) Hawkins on June 13, 1976, at the Dingmans Ferry Luteran Church.

Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Margaret “Marge”; loving daughter, Beatrice Hawkins; brother, Charles Hawkins and his wife, Vicky; sister, Mary Olver; stepbrother, Herbert Erfurt; stepsister, Anna Steadman and several nieces and nephews.

Burial will take place at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA, private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America (www.vva.org), Milford Mason Lodge, 204 4th St, Milford, PA 18337, or the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org).

Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford Street, Milford, Pa. (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).