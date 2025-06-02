Renate H. Muller

Renate Hedwig Muller (née Renz), a woman of unwavering faith and boundless compassion, passed away peacefully at her home in Matamoras, Pa., on June 1, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. She was 92.

Born April 4, 1933, in Zuffenhausen, Germany, to Alfred and Hedwig Renz, Renate trained as a seamstress before embarking on a journey that would define her life. In 1953, she arrived in New York City as an au pair, a two-year stay that blossomed into a 72-year embrace of her adopted country, becoming a U.S. citizen in 1959.

In 1966, she married the love of her life, Edmund Muller, and together they moved to Greeley, Pennsylvania, 10 years later. Renate became an active and cherished member of St. Ann’s Parish in Shohola, where her devout faith was a guiding light.

More than her faith, however, Renate was known for her extraordinary kindness and generosity. She lived her beliefs through selfless acts, including regular prison visits, collecting clothing for the needy, and meticulously crafting sleeping bags for the homeless. Even in her final days, she continued to share her spirit, offering her signature “love notes from God”— miniature scrolls bearing inspiring messages — to her caregivers.

Renate was predeceased by her beloved husband, Edmund Muller, and her sister, Eva Rowland.

She is survived by her brother, Walter Renz and his wife Helga; children, Anna Mauro and her husband Pete and their son (grandson), Peter, Eva Muller and her husband Ron Schott, and their sons (grandsons) Riley and Ryan, and Renate Wildermuth and her husband David and their children (grandchildren) August and Emma. Her legacy of love and service will be cherished by her family and all those whose lives she touched.

Friends may call at the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pa. on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m..

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at the St. Ann’s Parish, 125 Richardson Ave., Shohola, Pa. with Rev. Edward Casey officiating.

Burial will follow at the St. Ann’s Cemetery, Shohola, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Ann’s Parish, 125 Richardson Ave., Shohola, Pa. 18458.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, Pa. 18337 (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).