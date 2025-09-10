10th Annual Greater Pike Awards Dinner honors three

More than 250 people came to the Woodloch Resort on Sept. 7 to recognize community leadership and celebrate the generosity of the guests at the Greater Pike Community Foundation’s 10th Annual Awards Dinner.

“What an incredible sight it is to see so many of our community leaders, business leaders, non-profit leaders, neighbors, and friends. This signature event is a true reflection of the heart of Pike County,” said Executive Director Rick Little. “I have gratitude for you and pride in what we all have accomplished together as a community.”

Little mentioned that since it was founded 13 years ago, Greater Pike has distributed nearly $8 million dollars to local communities across 50 funds. In 2025 alone so far, they have given $175,00 in grants and scholarships. They also reach every corner of the county with donations to food pantries, fire departments, LBGTQ communities, developmental services for children and adults, animal welfare groups, environmental protections, Ann Street park renewal, and causes as diverse as the county itself.

It seemed like the entire crowd was proving that old adage about it being better to give than to receive wrong. Those who were receiving were quite happy to do so and they were happy that those giving were happy to do so. As a gift can make a profound difference, there are lots of different funds that can be established - such as legacy gifts. For more information about Greater Pike’s Legacy Society, log onto www.greaterpike.org/.

The evening’s honorees included:

The Pike Autism Support Services of NEPA (PASS), who received the Nonprofit Excellence Award for its support, advocacy, and empowerment of individuals of all ages with autism spectrum disorder and related intellectual disabilities. PASS will be creating Independence Village, an intentional housing community and enrichment center for individuals with and without disabilities.

Biondo Investment Advisors received the Richard L. Snyder Business Leadership Award for providing personalized, comprehensive financial guidance to individuals, families, and businesses throughout the region. They support Firefly Field, an inclusive playground in Matamoras, as well as local nonprofits focused on education, career development, housing, counseling, and mentoring programs to make a difference in the Greater Pike community.

Jim Pedranti & Rosann Kalish were the recipients of the Barbara J. Buchanan Community Service Award, the foundation’s very first and most prestigious award. They have been pillars of civic and philanthropic life in Pike County for decades. Pedranti served as the first board chair and Kalish was the first board secretary. They are involved in a myriad of nonprofit organizations today and continue to give back to the community. John Lochnane said, “I’m here to celebrate Jim Pedranti and Roseann Kalish for all the wonderful things they do for the community.”

“Greater Pike Community Foundation gives our community a chance to work together to make this place we love a better place and our Annual Awards Dinner is a time where we meet the people who are really bringing that change to our community,” board member Mary Virtue said.

“Tonight we celebrated what we built and will continue to build - opportunity, hope and strength for our neighbors for Pike for good, forever!” Little said at the end of the evening.