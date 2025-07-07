x
1920 Classic Blends Charm and Modern Living

Milford. It includes a formal living room, a living room featuring hardwood floors and a fireplace.

Milford PA /
| 07 Jul 2025 | 03:50
Located on a corner lot in the heart of historic Milford Borough, this home offers modern functionality and classic elegance.

The kitchen has all brand-new stainless steel appliances, Corian counter tops, a breakfast nook, an island and two sinks. The adjoining dining room has French doors that open to the formal living room featuring hardwood floors and a fireplace.

Off the living room is a sunroom perfect for relaxing or entertaining. You’ll also have a first-floor laundry room, half-bath, and bonus room which can be an office, craft room or mud room.

Upstairs there is a large master bedroom with en suite bath, two additional bedrooms, and a second full bathroom. Attached to the two-car garage is a space for a workshop or artist studio.

Relax on the covered front porch or the back deck with its two pergolas. A white picket fence encloses the landscaped yard.

Walk to shops, art galleries and restaurants in this quaint town that is less than two hours from N.Y.C.

Essential Information:
Address: 300 W. High St.
Price: $775,000
Total SqFt: 2,755
Total Taxes: $6,449.37
Total Acres: 0.22
Year built: 1920
Listing agents: Patty Tomaszewski & Audrey Lanham
Davis R. Chant Realtors
106 E. Harford St. Milford, Pa.
www.chantre.com
(570) 296-7717
milford@chantre.com