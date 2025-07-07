1920 Classic Blends Charm and Modern Living

Located on a corner lot in the heart of historic Milford Borough, this home offers modern functionality and classic elegance.

The kitchen has all brand-new stainless steel appliances, Corian counter tops, a breakfast nook, an island and two sinks. The adjoining dining room has French doors that open to the formal living room featuring hardwood floors and a fireplace.

Off the living room is a sunroom perfect for relaxing or entertaining. You’ll also have a first-floor laundry room, half-bath, and bonus room which can be an office, craft room or mud room.

Upstairs there is a large master bedroom with en suite bath, two additional bedrooms, and a second full bathroom. Attached to the two-car garage is a space for a workshop or artist studio.

Relax on the covered front porch or the back deck with its two pergolas. A white picket fence encloses the landscaped yard.

Walk to shops, art galleries and restaurants in this quaint town that is less than two hours from N.Y.C.