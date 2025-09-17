3-bedroom ranch blends comfort, style, convenience

Enjoy one-floor living in this updated three-bedroom, two-bath home in Pocono Woodland Lakes.

It is set on over an acre and backed by 621 acres of forest, providing privacy and a serene natural setting. Inside, you’ll find bamboo wood floors, butcher block countertops, updated bathrooms, central air and a wood stove for year-round comfort.

The primary bedroom suite has a walk-in closet and private bath. The kitchen features stainless appliances and is open to the dining and living areas. Enjoy the outdoors with a huge flat front yard and a large fenced-in backyard, perfect for entertaining, for pets, or for play.

The property includes a two-car garage and two outdoor sheds, providing ample storage for all your equipment and toys. Community amenities include lake access, pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and more. It is minutes from the historic borough of Milford, shops, offices and eateries and convenient to I-84 for commuting.