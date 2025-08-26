Annual Community Service Award celebration

The Pike County Public Library has announced that Penney and Doug Luhrs will be honored at this year’s Annual Community Service Award Reception & Fundraiser, recognizing their outstanding dedication and contributions to the Pike County community.

“We are thrilled to recognize Penney and Doug Luhrs, whose generosity and service have left such a meaningful impact on Pike County,” Nicole Heyer, Executive Director of the Pike County Public Library said. “This evening will be a wonderful celebration of their contributions and of the community spirit that makes Pike County so special.”

The celebration will be held on Thursday, September 25, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. at the Tom Quick Inn, located at 411 Broad St. in the heart of Milford.

Guests will enjoy an evening filled with delicious food, beer, and wine in celebration of the Luhrs’ achievements and support the future of the Pike County Public Library. Proceeds from the event will directly benefit the Library’s programs and services for the community.

Tickets may be purchased by cash or check at the Pike County Public Library or online at pcpl.org.

Call the library at (570) 296-8211 or log onto its website for more information.