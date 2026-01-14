Annual Holiday Toy Drive successful

During the two weeks leading up to Christmas, Sierra Danforth and her fellow employees at Back Road Brewing Company, along with John and Brian Sweeney of Realty Executives in Milford, held their annual toy drive in support of Pike County Children and Youth.

With more toys than could be counted, their generous efforts helped bring joy to hundreds of children throughout Pike County.

Pike County Children and Youth would like to extend sincere gratitude to Back Road Brewing Company, Realty Executives, John Sweeney, St. Patrick’s Church, First Presbyterian Church, Ina Filip with Century 21, Dollar General in Milford, Family Dollar in Hawley, Jen Mateyka, Operation Got Your Six Stacie Caproni, Angels and Dragonflies and especially to the many community members who donated so many toys and helped make this effort such a success.