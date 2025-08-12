Application period open for $41M in funding

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced last week that the application period for the grants under the Rail Transportation Assistance Program (RTAP) and the Rail Freight Assistance Program (RFAP) has opened.

”Pennsylvania’s rail freight network keeps goods moving and supports the economy, making it a critical piece of our transportation infrastructure,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll.

Pennsylvania has 65 operating railroads, which is more than any other state. PennDOT is committed to working with private rail operators and rail-served businesses to construct new rail lines and assist in maintaining and improving Pennsylvania’s roughly 5,600 miles of freight lines.

During the 2024 grant period, $55 million was awarded for 30 rail freight projects, creating or sustaining 344 jobs across Pennsylvania.

PennDOT manages two grant programs: RTAP, a capital budget grant program funded with bonds; and RFAP, which is funded through the Multimodal Fund created by Act 89 of 2013. Both programs provide financial assistance for investment in rail freight infrastructure, with the intent of preserving essential rail freight service and stimulating economic growth through new or expanded rail freight service.

Eligible organizations wishing to apply for funding through either program can find applications at https://shorturl.at/6MuOS. Keystone Account registration is required.