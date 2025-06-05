Bank renews support for Lacawac Sanctuary

NBT Bank demonstrated its commitment to environmental education and community enrichment by donating $5,000 to Lacawac Sanctuary Field Station and Environmental Education Center through Pennsylvania’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program.

NBT Bank has contributed $2,500 as a corporate member and 2025 program sponsor, bringing its total support this year to $7,500.

Lacawac, a nonprofit organization dedicated to environmental research, education and preservation, will use the EITC funds to support K-12 academic enrichment programs, including school field experiences, outdoor classroom initiatives, and STEM-based summer day camps. These programs introduce students to Pennsylvania’s unique natural habitats while encouraging hands-on learning and scientific exploration.

“We are incredibly thankful to NBT Bank for their continued support,” Craig Lukatch, President of Lacawac Sanctuary said. “Their generosity helps us expand opportunities for young learners to engage with the environment in meaningful and educational ways. With the help of local business partners like NBT, we’re able to build stronger, more environmentally aware communities.”

“NBT Bank is proud to support Lacawac Sanctuary’s mission of inspiring future generations to learn about and protect the natural world,” Matt Colgan, NBT Bank Regional Commercial Banking Manager, said. “Through programs like EITC, we can reinvest in organizations that are making a lasting impact in our region.”

Pennsylvania’s EITC program enables businesses to support approved educational programs while receiving significant tax credits — 75% for a one-year donation or 90% for a two-year commitment. Donations like NBT’s directly enhance access to innovative learning experiences for local students.

Founded in 1966, Lacawac Sanctuary is located on the shores of Lake Wallenpaupack and includes the pristine, glacial Lake Lacawac — one of the southernmost undeveloped glacial lakes in the hemisphere. The sanctuary provides a unique living laboratory for scientific research and serves as a hub for environmental education in northeastern Pennsylvania.

For more information about Lacawac’s programs or to learn how to support through the EITC program, log onto www.lacawac.org.