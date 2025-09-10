Behavioral Health Center adds second psychiatrist

The Honesdale Behavioral Health Center, part of Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers (WMCHC), recently announced the addition of board-eligible psychiatrist Ferney Paez, M.D. to its behavioral health team.

Paez treats patients of all ages for a wide range of psychiatric diagnoses through a combination of medication management and other treatment approaches. He is fluent in both English and Spanish allowing him to interact with patients in the language they are most comfortable with.

“Accessibility to a psychiatrist is especially limited in a rural area such as ours. By welcoming Dr. Paez to our practice, WMCHC is strengthening the local resources available within our community,” said behavioral health director Michael Campbell. “Having a second full-time psychiatrist is an important step towards ensuring families will receive the mental health care they need.”

Paez completed his general psychiatry residency at the Texas Tech Health Science Center of El Paso. While living in his native Colombia, he earned a medical degree as a physician and surgeon, from Universidad Industrial de Santander, Escuela de Medicina. He spent over four years as a general practitioner and emergency room physician at various Colombian health care facilities before turning his focus to psychiatry.

Paez said serving patients in a rural population appealed to him.

“I believe there is a need for behavioral health services here,” he said. “By practicing in this community, I can make an impact on society.”

For an appointment with Dr. Paez, patients may call the Honesdale Behavioral Health Center at (570) 253-8219. The office, located at 600 Maple Avenue in Honesdale, provides comprehensive outpatient behavioral health services including MAT by a team of psychiatrists, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners, licensed clinical social workers, licensed professional counselors and experienced support staff.