Bi-level home is move-in ready, affordably priced

You will get both comfort and value in this home set on a beautifully landscaped, level lot.

The main level welcomes you with an open-concept layout featuring a modern windowed kitchen with granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and a bright dining area that opens to a deck—perfect for entertaining or relaxing. The spacious living room boasts a cozy propane fireplace for year-round ambiance.

You’ll also find a primary suite on the main level complete with a full bath and a walk-in closet. There is an additional half bath for guests on this level.

The lower level includes an additional bedroom, a bonus/family room, a full bath, and a convenient laundry area, plus walk-out access to a private covered patio retreat. A one-car garage with an automatic door opener rounds out the lower level.

Equipped with a three-bedroom septic system, this home could be reverted into a full three-bedroom home. Community amenities include beach access, tennis courts, basketball court, club house and more.