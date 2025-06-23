x
Bi-level home is move-in ready, affordably priced

Milford. Features a bright dining area that opens to a deck for entertaining or relaxing.

Milford PA /
| 23 Jun 2025 | 02:07
You will get both comfort and value in this home set on a beautifully landscaped, level lot.

The main level welcomes you with an open-concept layout featuring a modern windowed kitchen with granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and a bright dining area that opens to a deck—perfect for entertaining or relaxing. The spacious living room boasts a cozy propane fireplace for year-round ambiance.

You’ll also find a primary suite on the main level complete with a full bath and a walk-in closet. There is an additional half bath for guests on this level.

The lower level includes an additional bedroom, a bonus/family room, a full bath, and a convenient laundry area, plus walk-out access to a private covered patio retreat. A one-car garage with an automatic door opener rounds out the lower level.

Equipped with a three-bedroom septic system, this home could be reverted into a full three-bedroom home. Community amenities include beach access, tennis courts, basketball court, club house and more.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 115 Gap View Road
Price: $326,000
Total SqFt: 2,286
Total Taxes: $4,721.21
Total acres: 0.34
Year built: 2008
Listing agent: Bill Cole
Davis R. Chant Realtors
106 E. Harford St. Milford, Pa.
www.chantre.com
570-296-7717
milford@chantre.com