Bi-level home on a two-acre corner lot with low taxes

Milford.

Milford PA /
| 17 Jun 2025 | 04:08
A big backyard and two decks are only part of what makes this four-bedroom, two-bath bi-level a great family home.

Situated on two acres and surrounded by nature, it has an open plan, a new large expanded eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinetry for storage. Plus, you’ll find a separate dining area with glass doors to access the deck for entertaining guests or enjoying your morning coffee.

A finished walk-out lower level can be heated with propane or electric and you’ll also have a tiled sunroom, a laundry and a workshop. There’s a circular driveway and the roof is only six years old. In addition, this home has a new turkey mound.

The location is in a good school district and there’s easy access to the federal and state parklands or to Milford Borough’s shops and eateries.

Address: 177 Meadow Ridge Acres Road
Price: $339,000
Total acres: 2.03
Total SqFt: 2,681
Total Taxes: $4,268.49
Year built: 1986
Listing agents: Patty Tomaszewski and Audrey Lanham
Davis R. Chant Realtors
106 E. Harford St. Milford, Pa.
www.chantre.com
570-296-7717
milford@chantre.com