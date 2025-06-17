Bi-level home on a two-acre corner lot with low taxes

A big backyard and two decks are only part of what makes this four-bedroom, two-bath bi-level a great family home.

Situated on two acres and surrounded by nature, it has an open plan, a new large expanded eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinetry for storage. Plus, you’ll find a separate dining area with glass doors to access the deck for entertaining guests or enjoying your morning coffee.

A finished walk-out lower level can be heated with propane or electric and you’ll also have a tiled sunroom, a laundry and a workshop. There’s a circular driveway and the roof is only six years old. In addition, this home has a new turkey mound.

The location is in a good school district and there’s easy access to the federal and state parklands or to Milford Borough’s shops and eateries.