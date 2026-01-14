Cape Cod has an all-American classic vibe

This four-bedroom, 1.5 bath home is situated on a spacious corner lot in Matamoras Borough and convenient to shops, schools, commuting and the Delaware River. It is well built, has great bones and endless potential for your personal touch and additional living space.

With classic curb appeal, it features a detached garage, generous rooms, lots of natural light, hardwood flooring and a layout perfect for updating while preserving its character. It has two bedrooms on the first level plus a bonus room, and two more bedrooms upstairs.

There is a an eat-in kitchen with a gas stove and a laundry in the basement. You’ll also find a covered front and rear porch.

This home is located close to shopping, schools, parks, the interstate to New York and the train to New York City. It presents a unique opportunity to create the home you’ve always envisioned.