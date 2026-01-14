x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Business

Cape Cod has an all-American classic vibe

Matamoras. This home on a spacious corner lot provides plenty of natural light and covered front and rear porches.

Matamoras, PA /
| 14 Jan 2026 | 04:29
    Cape Cod has an all-American classic vibe
    Cape Cod has an all-American classic vibe
    Cape Cod has an all-American classic vibe
    Cape Cod has an all-American classic vibe
    Cape Cod has an all-American classic vibe

This four-bedroom, 1.5 bath home is situated on a spacious corner lot in Matamoras Borough and convenient to shops, schools, commuting and the Delaware River. It is well built, has great bones and endless potential for your personal touch and additional living space.

With classic curb appeal, it features a detached garage, generous rooms, lots of natural light, hardwood flooring and a layout perfect for updating while preserving its character. It has two bedrooms on the first level plus a bonus room, and two more bedrooms upstairs.

There is a an eat-in kitchen with a gas stove and a laundry in the basement. You’ll also find a covered front and rear porch.

This home is located close to shopping, schools, parks, the interstate to New York and the train to New York City. It presents a unique opportunity to create the home you’ve always envisioned.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATON
Address: 703 3rd Street
Price: $305,000
Total tax: $4,084.96
Living area Sq. Ft.: 1,292
Total Acres: 0.23
Year built: 1950
Listing agent: Kassey Renna
Davis R. Chant Realtors
106 E. Harford St. Milford, Pa. 18337
www.chantre.com
570-296-7717
milford@chantre.com