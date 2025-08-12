x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Business

Chalet is affordably priced and conveniently located

Milford. Complete with vaulted ceilings and an open plan, the property boasts a garage, a he/she shed, walking pathways and fenced-in garden.

Milford PA /
| 12 Aug 2025 | 11:21
    Chalet is affordably priced and conveniently located
    Chalet is affordably priced and conveniently located
    Chalet is affordably priced and conveniently located
    Chalet is affordably priced and conveniently located
    Chalet is affordably priced and conveniently located
    Chalet is affordably priced and conveniently located

Pride of ownership is evident in this 3-bedroom 1-bath chalet. With 1.76 peaceful acres and conveniently located, it is a perfect vacation getaway or a starter home.

You will find a brand-new roof system with architectural shingles, properly ventilated with high quality ice and water shield. Unlike most chalets, this property also boasts a garage with a monolithic slab, a sweet he/she shed, walking pathways and fenced-in garden. The interior has vaulted ceilings and an open plan.

It’s affordably priced with low taxes, room for expansion, and comes with community amenities including a lake for family and friends to enjoy. It is located minutes to historic Milford, Pa. restaurants, shops, and abundant festivals. It is close to hiking trails, waterfalls, kayaking on the Delaware River, the Delaware Water Gap region, Lake Wallenpaupack and very commutable to metropolitan areas surrounding N.Y.C. for an escape from the hustle and noise.

Address: 116 Maple Ridge Road
Price: $260,000
Acres: 1.76
Total SqFt: 864
Total Taxes: $3,164.04
Year built: 1982
Listing agent: R.E. Rene’e Hoover
Century 21 Geba Realty
Office: (570) 296-8881
Email: gebarealty@ptd.net
www.c21gebarealty.com
309 West Harford St., Milford