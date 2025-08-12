Chalet is affordably priced and conveniently located

Pride of ownership is evident in this 3-bedroom 1-bath chalet. With 1.76 peaceful acres and conveniently located, it is a perfect vacation getaway or a starter home.

You will find a brand-new roof system with architectural shingles, properly ventilated with high quality ice and water shield. Unlike most chalets, this property also boasts a garage with a monolithic slab, a sweet he/she shed, walking pathways and fenced-in garden. The interior has vaulted ceilings and an open plan.

It’s affordably priced with low taxes, room for expansion, and comes with community amenities including a lake for family and friends to enjoy. It is located minutes to historic Milford, Pa. restaurants, shops, and abundant festivals. It is close to hiking trails, waterfalls, kayaking on the Delaware River, the Delaware Water Gap region, Lake Wallenpaupack and very commutable to metropolitan areas surrounding N.Y.C. for an escape from the hustle and noise.