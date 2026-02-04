Chamber opens new satellite office

The Orange County Chamber of Commerce recently announced the opening of a new satellite office in Port Jervis, expanding the Chamber’s presence and deepening its commitment to serving businesses, entrepreneurs, and community partners across western Orange County.

The new satellite office will provide increased access to chamber programs, membership services, business advocacy, and regional networking opportunities — making it easier for local employers and organizations to connect with the Chamber and take advantage of its resources.

“This expansion reflects our continued commitment to meeting our members where they are,” said Heather Bell, President & CEO of the Orange County Chamber of Commerce. “Port Jervis is a vital and growing part of Orange County’s economic landscape, and we are excited to strengthen our partnerships and provide more direct support to the businesses and leaders who are driving progress in this community.”

The expansion comes at an exciting time for Port Jervis, which has been recognized as a recipient of Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) funding from New York State, supporting continued investment and momentum in the city’s downtown corridor. Local leadership has also made clear that supporting and growing business is a top priority.

“Port Jervis is positioned for strong economic growth, and we are committed to ensuring our businesses have the tools, resources, and partnerships they need to succeed,” said Dominic Cicalese, Mayor of the City of Port Jervis. “We welcome the Orange County Chamber of Commerce’s presence here and look forward to working together to support our business community and attract new opportunities to the area.”

The Port Jervis Satellite Office is located at 20 Hammond St. It is open by appointment only. For more information, email Info@orangeny.com