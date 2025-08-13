Chamber to host award dinner

The Pike County Chamber of Commerce will host its biennial Chamber Champion Award Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. at the Landing at Best Western in Matamoras.

The evening will honor and celebrate the outstanding achievements and contributions of Chamber members. It will feature an awards dinner, networking opportunities, and recognition of those who have made a significant impact on the local business community. Individuals and organizations will receive nominations and will be selected by a vote by the Chamber membership.

”We are thrilled to bring back the Pike County Chamber of Commerce Chamber Champion Awards Dinner this year,” said Dr. Jennifer Passenti, President of the Pike County Chamber of Commerce. “This event is a heartfelt celebration of the selfless individuals who dedicate their time and energy to making our community a better place.”

All Chamber members, local leaders and community supporters are encouraged to attend. Seating is limited and early registration is required.

The cost to attend is $60 per person and there will be a cash bar. Find ticket information at PikeChamber.com (under “events”).

Connect with Anastasia Ferousis at the Pike County Chamber of Commerce in person at the Milford Community House, by emailing events@pikechamber.com, or by calling (570) 296-8700 with questions or concerns.