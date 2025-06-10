Contemporary chalet comes with beach, pool access

Take the long driveway to this expanded chalet, surrounded by nature in a private setting.

With three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, this home features an open plan with hardwood flooring in the kitchen and dining areas.

The kitchen has stainless appliances and granite counters with an expanded breakfast bar. The dining area leads out to the spacious open deck for relaxing or enjoying a barbeque. The living room features a propane fireplace for those cooler nights. Two bedrooms and a full bath complete the main level.

The second floor contains a large open loft and a private primary suite with a propane stove, a full bath and walk-in closet.

The finished walkout lower level has a family room with a wood stove. There is a separate utility room with a washer and dryer, and a custom enclosed cabinet. There is also a half bath and an attached two-car garage.

The community amenities include security, beach rights, playground, pool and clubhouse.