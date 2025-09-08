x
Contemporary home offers refined country living

Hawley. It comes complete with a landscaped private yard, central air, an open floor plan and more than 4,000 sq. ft. of space.

Hawley PA /
| 08 Sep 2025 | 01:31
Built with exceptional craftsmanship in a sought-after community, this four-bedroom, four-bath newer-construction home offers soaring ceilings, sky lights, French doors, crown moldings, walk-in closets, and thoughtfully curated modern finishes.

You will have three private acres featuring a tranquil spring-fed pond and a beautifully landscaped private yard, creating a serene natural retreat. Inside, you’ll find central air, an open floor plan and more than 4,000 sq. ft. of space.

A light-filled all-season room provides a versatile space for entertaining, a private office, or a luxurious game room. The modern eat-in kitchen has a large walk-in pantry and there’s a separate dining room, den and family room. The primary bedroom suite and laundry are conveniently located on the first floor.

Blending contemporary elegance with country charm, this home is a rare opportunity for those seeking sophistication, space, and privacy in an exclusive setting.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Price: $653,000
Total Acres: 3.0
Total living area Sq. Ft.: 4,375
Total taxes: $7,966
Year built: 2022
Listing agents: John Milne Jr. & Teresa Valente
Century 21 Geba Realty
309 West Harford St.
Milford, Pa. 18337
www.c21gebarealty.com
Office: (570) 296-8881