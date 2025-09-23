x
Country ranch offers peaceful, easy living in a tranquil setting

Milford. The three-bedroom, one bath ranch offers a spacious living room, a backyard retreat and a customizable walk-out basement.

Milford PA /
| 23 Sep 2025 | 02:14
This well-maintained ranch comes with low taxes in a serene setting that’s optimal for both relaxation and entertaining.

There are three bedrooms and a full bath, hardwood and ceramic flooring. The modern kitchen with Energy Star appliances has an island, a tile backsplash and granite countertops.

Enjoy a spacious living room and a backyard retreat, ideal for outdoor enjoyment. The covered front porch is perfect for relaxing with your morning cup of coffee and there is a side porch in addition. The full walk-out basement can be customized to suit your needs. This home also has a laundry and a one-car garage.

While you have serene surroundings, you are a short drive from local shops, restaurants, hiking trails and more. Whether you’re looking for a full-time residence or a weekend getaway, this home will check all the boxes with a blend of comfort and tranquility.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 107 Kiel Road
Price: $315,000
Total Taxes: $3,233.69
Total Living Space: 1,120 sq. ft.
Total Acres: 0.3
Year built: 1985
Listing agent: Jonathan Wright
Davis R. Chant Realtors
106 E. Harford St. Milford, Pa. 18337
www.chantre.com
(570) 296-7717
milford@chantre.com