Country ranch offers peaceful, easy living in a tranquil setting

This well-maintained ranch comes with low taxes in a serene setting that’s optimal for both relaxation and entertaining.

There are three bedrooms and a full bath, hardwood and ceramic flooring. The modern kitchen with Energy Star appliances has an island, a tile backsplash and granite countertops.

Enjoy a spacious living room and a backyard retreat, ideal for outdoor enjoyment. The covered front porch is perfect for relaxing with your morning cup of coffee and there is a side porch in addition. The full walk-out basement can be customized to suit your needs. This home also has a laundry and a one-car garage.

While you have serene surroundings, you are a short drive from local shops, restaurants, hiking trails and more. Whether you’re looking for a full-time residence or a weekend getaway, this home will check all the boxes with a blend of comfort and tranquility.