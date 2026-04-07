DVE student reporters meet with Key Food Marketplace owner

DVE-News/TV reporters from Delaware Valley Elementary School went to Key Food Marketplace to talk with owner, Junior Dabashi. They spoke about how much Dabashi does for the community. The reporters asked if it is true that he will open his parking lot and store to the Milford Farmer’s Market this year. He said yes, every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Milford Farmers Market will begin May 12 through mid October.

Dabashi said he was inspired to open the Milford store by his family and he wanted to own a food store. He owns three locations. When asked how long it took for his Milford business to take off, he said it was a few years. He has owned the Milford store since 2015. The longest an employee has worked here is 10 years. Dabashi told the reporters that the key to happy employees is respect and the key to happy customers is kindness and good customer service.

His favorite part of the day is working the deli and least favorite part of his job is doing taxes. When he started in the Milford location, he had 12 employees and now has 24. He couldn’t answer how many hours a week he works, he just said a lot of hours.

He was asked what sets Key Foods apart from other food stores in the area, and he said that they carry exotic drinks and food. The reporters would say it is Dabashi’s commitment to Milford community and area. He is always willing to lend a hand.