Enjoy privacy, lakes and nature trails

Situated on 1.21 private acres, this home blends modern comfort with serene Pocono living.

The property backs up to 486 acres of pristine state land, offering privacy and the feeling of living on your own nature preserve. The cathedral ceiling living room with its dramatic catwalk overlook creates a bright, inviting space for gatherings.

The spacious primary suite features a walk-in closet and a private bath, while multiple additional rooms provide plenty of space to relax or entertain. Car enthusiasts and hobbyists will love the oversized two-car garage, complete with a massive unfinished bonus room above—ideal for a future game room, home office, studio, or simply extra storage.

Located in a highly desirable lake community, you’ll enjoy private lakes, a sparkling community pool, and scenic nature trails, making this the perfect full-time residence or weekend escape.

Whether you’re seeking a vacation getaway, a family home in a top school district, or an investment with room to grow, this property meets the criteria.