Escape to your own private retreat on nearly 20 acres

This outdoor sanctuary borders over 1,800 acres of Pennsylvania state land. Situated on just under 20 acres, it is close to Lake Wallenpaupack for boating, less than five minutes from Delaware Water Gap for canoeing, and excellent fly-fishing opportunities at nearby Lackawaxen River.

Offering both cleared and wooded areas, the property is ideal for livestock, gardening, hiking, and outdoor recreation. The three-bedroom, 1.5 half bath home is being sold as is and offers plenty of potential to make it your own.

You will have nearly 17-hundred square feet of living space with two bedrooms and a bathroom on the first level. The lower level has a third bedroom and bath.

The kitchen has plenty of cabinetry, stainless appliances and is open to the dining area. You’ll also find wood stoves, a skylight and a great opportunity to make this into your own refuge in the woods.