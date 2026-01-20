Festival, exhibition celebrate creativity

On Saturday, Jan. 10, more than 130 children, alumni, families, teachers, and friends gathered at Green Trees Early Learning Center for an afternoon of art, crafts, and creativity, while honoring the community members who support and sustain the center, at the Green Trees Winter Festival and Art Exhibition, sponsored by United Way of Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike.

Green Trees was transformed into a beautiful gallery and art exhibition space that included hundreds of artistic works created by talented Green Trees young artists from 6 weeks to 12 years old. The children’s exhibition consisted of drawings, paintings, paper prints, and sculptures.

Also on hand for the event were unique winter-themed crafts, cookie decorating, face painting and delicious sweets baked by generous Green Trees friends and volunteers.

“We are deeply thankful to the United Way of Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike for their support, which made this event possible,” said teacher and event organizer Marilyn Innella. “It was meaningful to bring together families, children, and alumni together. Celebrating children’s creativity in this way reflects the heart of who we are.”

Children also created beautiful leaves for the center’s Big Green Tree, a community-painted mural inside the center that became the heart of a fall fundraising campaign. Community members contributed leaves that the children decorated, transforming the mural into a shared expression of love and support.

“When children added their leaves to the Big Green Tree, they were doing more than making art – they were honoring the love, relationships, and community that nurture and sustain us all,” said Maria Farrell, Board Co-Chair. “The Green Trees Winter Festival and Art Exhibition was a beautiful celebration of children, families and our wonderful community.”

Green Trees Early Learning Center is small, non-profit early childhood center that has been serving families in our community for over 40 years. Over the decades, Green Trees has supported thousands of families, offering a safe, nurturing, and inclusive environment where children can learn and thrive. Green Trees serves children starting at 6 weeks old and provides care Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to support working families. The state of Pennsylvania rates Green Trees as a Keystone STAR 4 care center, the highest designation for early-learning centers in Pennsylvania. To learn more about Green Trees Early Learning center log onto greentreesELC.com.