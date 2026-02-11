Four new members join Greater Pike board

Greater Pike Community Foundation has welcomed four new members to its board of directors.

Steve Kiesendahl, a top executive at Woodloch Pines Resort; the writer, conservationist, and historian Nancy Pinchot; Jayson Pope, assistant superintendent of the Delaware Valley School District; and the educator and nonprofit leader Jenny Bogoni recently joined board for 2026.

“We’re thrilled to welcome our four newest board members,” said Greater Pike Board Chair Luke Turano. “Each of them has deep roots in our community, along with experience in the nonprofit sector and a proven commitment to service in areas ranging from education and conservation to business and the arts. Their love for Pike County and commitment to making a difference will be tremendous assets for this foundation going forward.”

Steve Kiesendahl grew up in the business at Woodloch Pines in Hawley, working side-by-side with his parents, who founded Woodloch, to grow the resort to one that today spans more than 1,000 acres and welcomes more than 1,200 guests a year. Now vice president of Woodloch Inc., Steve remains dedicated to upholding the family’s tradition of hospitality while serving his community through organizations like the Wayne Memorial Hospital Board and the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau’s Marketing Committee.

Nancy Pinchot is a longtime resident of Milford with a deep family history that goes back to 1818, when the first Pinchots came to Milford from France. She and her husband, Peter, have been involved in many environmental projects, starting with one to safeguard the Sawkill Creek. They worked for many years to put into conservation protection a large block of family land that is the site of the Milford Experimental Forest. Nancy is an editor, writer, and historian who has worked at Random House and edited a series called Conservation Classics for Island Press. In 2001, she co-founded the Kindred Spirits musical series and remains on its board. She is also currently on the board of Pike Opera.

Milford resident Jayson Pope is a third-generation educator who has been with the Delaware Valley School District since 2003, starting as a social-studies teacher before moving into administration. He is the president of the Delaware Valley Educational Foundation and currently sits on the board of directors for the United Way, Pike County Chamber of Commerce, and Wayne Pike Workforce Alliance. Jayson is also a member of the Milford-Matamoras Rotary Club and previously served on the Pike County Public Library board.

Jenny Bogoni is a strategic-education and social-change leader currently serving as the Chief of Community Engagement and Public Programs for the Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation. Known for successfully guiding cross-sector efforts to drive meaningful systems change, she won national recognition as the head of Philadelphia’s Read by 4th initiative, which has significantly improved education outcomes in the city. Jenny is a part-time resident of Shohola.

