Funds awarded to 32 area nonprofits

A total of $130,109 in grants from the Richard L. Snyder Fund at Greater Pike Community Foundation will enable 32 area organizations to mount theatrical performances, refresh local parks and streetscapes, and address food insecurity and a variety of other concerns in the region.

The grants are awarded annually to nonprofits in three areas of endeavor: arts and culture; community beautification and historic preservation; and medical, health and well-being initiatives.

”The breadth and diversity of projects supported by this year’s Snyder grants truly showcase the vibrancy of our community,” said Carol Witschel, chair of Greater Pike’s Grants Committee. “From preserving our cultural heritage and enhancing our public spaces to addressing critical health and wellness needs, these organizations embody the spirit of service that Dick Snyder championed. We’re honored to continue his legacy by supporting initiatives that strengthen the fabric of our region.”

Arts and culture

Among the 15 cultural programs that this year’s grants will support are local events such as the Black Bear Film Festival, the Milford Readers and Writers Festival, the Milford Music Festival, and the Pike Opera.

Other recipients in the performing arts include Kindred Spirits Arts Programs, TriState Chorale, Delaware Valley Choral Society, and Delaware Dancers/Hanna Q Dance Company. American Readers Theatre received a grant for its Mary Surratt living-history program, while the Dingmans Ferry Theatre will use the funds for its summer programming.

“Our grant will ensure that we can bring wonderful productions to the local community,” said artistic director Dennis Lee, including a staging of “Arsenic and Old Lace” through Aug. 24.

In addition, the Upper Delaware Preservation Coalition received funding for the distribution phase of the documentary film “Bury the Hatchet: The Tom Quick Story” which is headed for PBS in the fall. The Upper Delaware GLBT Center’s award will underwrite its “I Am What I Am” program of identity through self-expression. Peters Valley School of Craft’s grant will fund its free artist workshop series at the Milford branch of the Pike County Library, while Pike Autism Support Services of NEPA will sponsor a New York theater outing for its clients and Stage Craft Performing Arts will offer scholarships for theater kids.

Beautification, preservation

In the category of community beautification and historic preservation, the Pocono Environmental Education Center’s grant will fund new gardens, lighting, and seating areas on the PEEC campus, while Progressive Rehab of PA will repair the ramp at the Victorian home that is its Milford headquarters for easier client access.

In Milford Borough, the grant will pay for a new paint job at historic Borough Hall. The Milford Garden Club will use its grant to improve the Remembrance Place mini-park, Pike County Historical Society will begin repairs and stabilization at the Schocopee Schoolhouse and Milford Enhancement Committee will work on the promenade design for the Ann Street Park renovation.

Health, medical, well-being

Twelve organizations will receive grants in the category of health and wellness including the Ecumenical Food Pantry of Pike County, in its quest to fight food insecurity; Family Promise of the Poconos for its Project New Beginnings family shelters; and Choosing Integrity – a small nonprofit aimed at integrating former prisoners and addicts into society – for operational support and expansion.

People Helping People, which supplies emergency funds for families that live paycheck to paycheck, will earmark its grant money directly for clients. “We work to help people who fall between the cracks of the social safety net,” said board member Maureen Dooley. These are the so-called ALICE (Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed) households who can fall behind when hit with unexpected expenses.

The Center for Developmental Disabilities has dedicated its grant to testing and curriculum materials and supplies, while the grant going to GAIT Equine Assisted Services will support the care of its therapy horses with stall mats and other improvements. Lacawac Sanctuary Foundation will fund a nature-based program for veterans and Sero Project will offer HIV justice training for young people.

Two fire companies have also received grants. Central Volunteer Fire Department in Hawley will use the money toward a defibrillator for the fire chief’s vehicle and Westfall Township Volunteer Fire Department will upgrade its water rescue equipment and replace its aging dive equipment thanks to the grant money.

“We have a big complement of river that we cover,” said assistant chief Hayden Thompson.

Richard L. Snyder, who died in 2014, was a Milford businessman known for his civic engagement and generosity. The open grant program established in his name has awarded over $1,062,000 to local organizations since the Richard L. Snyder Fund was established at Greater Pike in 2015.

Online donations to the Snyder fund or any other fund administered by Greater Pike can be made at www.greaterpike.org/fund_list. Scroll down to the fund name for the link.

Greater Pike offers individuals, families, and local businesses an opportunity to provide a permanent and personal way to give back to the community. For more information about opening a fund or contributing to an existing fund, contact Rick Little, executive director, at (570) 832-4686, ricklittle@greaterpike.org, or log onto www.greaterpike.org.