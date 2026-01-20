Gavin S. Griffin named head of health group

Healthcare4AllPA recently announced that board member Gavin S. Griffin has been appointed to serve as the organization’s President for a one-year term, effective immediately.

The board approved Griffin’s appointment at its regularly scheduled meeting on Jan. 11, 2026, with board members expressing confidence in Griffin’s leadership skills and commitment to the organization’s mission based on his prior experience in public service and health care advocacy.

Founded in 2006, Healthcare4AllPA is a statewide organization that has been working tirelessly to educate legislators and Pennsylvania residents about health care reform and public health policy. For nearly 20 years, board members and volunteers have advocated for the passage of the Pennsylvania Health Care Plan Act, which would establish a state-based, single-payer, improved “Medicare for All” system of health insurance for every Pennsylvania taxpayer and their dependents as a forerunner to a broader national health insurance program.

At age 21, Griffin is the board’s youngest member, having served since his initial appointment in February 2025. He is currently a senior at Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pennsylvania, majoring in political science with a minor in criminal justice. Griffin had previously served as a City Councilman for the City of Titusville, Pennsylvania, and as an intern for the office of former U.S. Sen. Robert P. Casey, Jr.

“Healthcare4AllPA plays a critical role in advocating for public health policies that put patients and communities first,” Griffin said. “I’m honored to step into this new role and to support our organization’s crucial mission of ensuring that quality, affordable health care in this Commonwealth is not a privilege for the few, but a human right for all.”