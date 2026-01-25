Guest speakers visit Rotary Club

The Milford Matamoras Rotary Club welcomed guest speakers to two recent meetings.

On Jan. 7, Liam Hutchinson spoke about the mission and services of The Health House, located at 110 E. Catherine Street in Milford. They offer a unique combination of traditional therapies and latest bio-hacking technology to better support the body’s ability to heal itself. Their focus is to provide professional tools that optimize nature’s potent healing potential. Hutchinson is also the owner of BetterWorld Store & Cafe located in Milford.

On Jan. 14, Sharon Daniels and Bethany Wulf from local non-profit Choosing Integrity spoke to club members. Choosing Integrity’s mission is to improve the lives of justice-involved individuals through support, education, mentorship, advocacy, and compassion-helping them build stronger relationships and successfully return to their communities. They also support men and women during and after incarceration and educate the community about the challenges faced by justice-involved individuals to build understanding, reduce stigma, and promote a more accurate story of reentry and recovery. Find more at www.choosingintegrity.org or call at 570-229-2007.

The Milford Matamoras Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. at the Dimmick Inn, 101 E Harford St., in Milford. Anyone interested in becoming a member should contact Jamie at 201-388-7107 or visit a meeting.