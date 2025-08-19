Historic home is a modern classic

This Milford Borough gem is on the market for the first time in more than 20 years. It features a secret garden and has been fully updated by a design industry professional.

With three large bedrooms and two full baths, this classic home also has a full basement, garage, central air, hardwood floors, wainscoting, and oversized windows that fill it with light. The eat-in kitchen has stainless appliances, and you’ll find a separate dining area, family room and living room plus an office.

Step out from the kitchen to a trumpet vine covered trellis over a flagstone patio and tiki bar that creates an enchanted space for outdoor living. An intimate formal garden and oversized fenced-in yard with a gate to Plum Alley provides ‘’insider’’ access to Milford Borough.

Walk to restaurants and shops, Ann Street Park, the Milford Theater, the ballfield, and the blue bridge over the Glen - where you can find waterfalls and swimming holes.