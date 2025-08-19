x
Historic home is a modern classic

Milford. With three large bedrooms and two full baths, this classic home also has a full basement, garage, central air, hardwood floors.

Milford PA /
| 19 Aug 2025 | 08:48
This Milford Borough gem is on the market for the first time in more than 20 years. It features a secret garden and has been fully updated by a design industry professional.

With three large bedrooms and two full baths, this classic home also has a full basement, garage, central air, hardwood floors, wainscoting, and oversized windows that fill it with light. The eat-in kitchen has stainless appliances, and you’ll find a separate dining area, family room and living room plus an office.

Step out from the kitchen to a trumpet vine covered trellis over a flagstone patio and tiki bar that creates an enchanted space for outdoor living. An intimate formal garden and oversized fenced-in yard with a gate to Plum Alley provides ‘’insider’’ access to Milford Borough.

Walk to restaurants and shops, Ann Street Park, the Milford Theater, the ballfield, and the blue bridge over the Glen - where you can find waterfalls and swimming holes.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 109 E George St.
Price: $599,000
Total Tax: $6,430
Total SqFt: 2,271
Total acres: 0.28
Year built: 1901
Listing agent: Vincent O’Brien
Davis R. Chant Realtors
106 E. Harford St. Milford, Pa. 18337
www.chantre.com
(570) 296-7717
milford@chantre.com