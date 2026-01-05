Historic log home set on a 36+ acre estate

Enjoy unmatched privacy, views and access to nature from this log home, set on 36.42 acres overlooking Shohola Falls Lake.

Originally built over 90 years ago and expanded in 1942, the property borders Pennsylvania state game lands. Wildlife sightings include deer, bear, eagles, and pheasants.

Four hand-crafted stone fireplaces anchor the home, which includes a striking sunken living room fireplace. Two enclosed glass porches and a full-length front porch provide year-round lake and forest views. You’ll also have rich pine floors and locally sourced ash logs.

There are 2,310 square feet of heated space, but you’ll have more than 5,000 square feet total with four bedrooms and one full renovated bath. The finished basement includes a den with pool table, laundry area, and a U.S. military-standard bomb shelter with fresh-air circulation.

The land includes hay fields, wooded trails, a raised hunting blind, and a mowed path leading to a tranquil pond with rowboat. Nine outbuildings include multiple garages, a stable, pig barn, woodshed, and a picturesque historic cow barn.

This rare property was once owned by noted sportsman Phil Neuweiler.