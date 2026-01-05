x
Historic log home set on a 36+ acre estate

Shohola. The picturesque property boarders Pennsylvania state game lands.

Shohola PA /
| 05 Jan 2026 | 04:02
Enjoy unmatched privacy, views and access to nature from this log home, set on 36.42 acres overlooking Shohola Falls Lake.

Originally built over 90 years ago and expanded in 1942, the property borders Pennsylvania state game lands. Wildlife sightings include deer, bear, eagles, and pheasants.

Four hand-crafted stone fireplaces anchor the home, which includes a striking sunken living room fireplace. Two enclosed glass porches and a full-length front porch provide year-round lake and forest views. You’ll also have rich pine floors and locally sourced ash logs.

There are 2,310 square feet of heated space, but you’ll have more than 5,000 square feet total with four bedrooms and one full renovated bath. The finished basement includes a den with pool table, laundry area, and a U.S. military-standard bomb shelter with fresh-air circulation.

The land includes hay fields, wooded trails, a raised hunting blind, and a mowed path leading to a tranquil pond with rowboat. Nine outbuildings include multiple garages, a stable, pig barn, woodshed, and a picturesque historic cow barn.

This rare property was once owned by noted sportsman Phil Neuweiler.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 390 Springbrook Road
Price: $1,050,000
Total Acres: 36.42
Total Living Sq. Ft.: 2,310
Total Tax: $5,991.68
Year built: 1939
Listing agent: Tamara Chant
Davis R. Chant Realtors
106 E. Harford St. Milford, Pa. 18337
www.chantre.com
570-296-7717
milford@chantre.com