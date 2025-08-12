Jessica Giannetti returns to Wayne Memorial

Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner Jessica Giannetti has returned to the Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers (WMCHC) staff of providers and is now seeing patients from birth to age 21 at the Waymart Pediatric Center. She joins Dr. Meredith Hellstern, Dr. Veronica Cellini, and CRNP Janet Eisele at the practice located at 27B Woodlands Drive in Waymart.

“It was never a question of if I would return to CHC, but when,” said Giannetti, who took a two-year hiatus to devote time to her own children and family. She spent the 10 years prior at Highland Physicians Family Health Center, a primary care practice also under WMCHC’s umbrella.

“I am excited for the opportunity to specialize in pediatrics,” she said. “Joining an already incredible team, I hope to provide guidance and education to a vulnerable population and help improve the overall well-being of our children.”

Giannetti earned a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Scranton’s Family Nurse Practitioner Program and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Wilkes University. She is a Pennsylvania State Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner through the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

As an Advanced Practice Provider, she diagnoses, treats and manages acute and chronic illnesses as well as monitors childhood growth and development. She also performs annual physicals and administers immunizations.

Parents wishing to establish their child’s care with Giannetti at Waymart Pediatric Center, should call (570) 488-9550. WMCHC accepts most private insurance, managed care plans and medical assistance. Additionally, a sliding-fee scale is offered for those who qualify. Log onto www.wmchc.net for more information.

PHOTO: Jessica Giannetti, CRNP, Waymart Pediatric Center