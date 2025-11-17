Lakefront home offers comfort and convenience

Bring your kayak to this four-bedroom home and have level access right to the water’s edge where you can enjoy the lake to its fullest.

Inside, you will discover features such as hardwood floors throughout and an open floor plan ideal for entertaining and everyday living. The spacious eat-in kitchen flows effortlessly into the living and dining areas, all overlooking peaceful lake views.

Upstairs, you’ll find four large bedrooms, each filled with natural light. Additional highlights include three full baths, walk-in closets, a two-car garage, vinyl siding, a new well, and new front and rear deck steps. The full walkout basement can be finished to suit your needs and add more living space. And the spacious outdoor deck is perfect for outdoor relaxation.

With more than a half-acre on the lake, private dock and outdoor shower, this property offers an exceptional opportunity for enjoyment — whether as a full-time residence, vacation getaway, or investment.