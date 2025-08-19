Llewellyn named to new library position

Sabrina Llewellyn has been appointed the new Programs and Community Outreach Coordinator of the Pike County Public Library. With a strong background in public service, community engagement, and program development, Llewellyn is well-positioned to expand the library’s mission of access, inclusion, and lifelong learning.

Llewellyn has served the library with dedication and creativity over the past three years as a part-time Programs Coordinator. In that role, she has spearheaded a wide variety of initiatives that have connected the library more deeply with the community, fostered inclusive learning environments, and promoted access to enriching programs for all ages.

“I’m excited to expand my role at the library and continue building meaningful connections in our community,” Llewellyn said. “Libraries are more than just buildings — they are bridges — and I look forward to helping strengthen those connections through creative, responsive programming and outreach opportunities.”

Llewellyn is currently pursuing a Master of Library and Information Science (MLIS) degree from the University of Southern Mississippi, with certifications in both Youth Services and Non-Profit Studies. She also holds a Master’s Degree in Human Resources from the University of Scranton and a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing from Lycoming College.

In addition to her formal education, she brings hands-on experience through extensive volunteer work. She is an active member of the American Library Association, the Pennsylvania Library Association, and the Library and Information Science Student Association, and she continuously engages in professional development to stay ahead of emerging trends in outreach, literacy, and equitable access.

“As President of the Board, I’m thrilled to see Sabrina step into this expanded leadership role,” said Robert Ruiz, President of the Pike County Public Library Board of Directors. “Her creativity, drive, and commitment to inclusive programming have already made a significant impact. We’re confident that under her leadership, our outreach and community partnerships will continue to grow in new and exciting ways.”

Looking ahead, Llewellyn said she aims to further enhance partnerships with local organizations, expand outreach initiatives, and design programs that reflect the unique interests and needs of Pike County residents. Her vision is rooted in collaboration, inclusion, and continuous innovation to ensure the library remains a welcoming and dynamic space for everyone.