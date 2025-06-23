Local club awards scholarships

The Business & Professional Women’s Club of Port Jervis held its annual scholarship dinner meeting June 18 at the Erie Trackside Manor.

In the past 24 years, BPW has awarded 302 students a total of $412,000. Due to the generosity of our members, local businesses, and the community, this year’s Stars Of Tomorrow Tricky Tray raised $26,000 in March, allowing the club to award 13 $2000 scholarships to local Port Jervis and Delaware Valley seniors. The Adult Continuing Education Scholarship in Memory Of Mabel Trotta was donated by Sandy Hammond.

Each scholarship recipient and a family member were the guests of the BPW at the meeting. The festivities included honoring the scholarship recipients and awarding each with a scholarship. Recipients were able to update club members on their college choices and majors.

Vice President Charlene Canale provided the entertainment with our first Scholarship Trivia contest. Each table participated, the winning table’s Scholarship Recipient was presented with a gift bag of college necessities.

BPW is committed to serving their community by holding fund raisers and finding ways to be involved in a wide range of community activities. Fall activities are being planned. Look for the BPW booth at National Night Out on Aug. 5, the Fall Foliage Booth on Sept. 28, and Car Show with the Huguenot Firehouse on Oct. 5.

Our next major Community Fundraiser will be our 3rd Annual Designer Bag & Bling Bingo to be held Sunday Nov. 2 at the Best Western. Doors open at 11:00 a.m., with lunch available, calling starts at 1 p.m. For more details, check the group’s Facebook.