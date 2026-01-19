x
Log home combines rustic charm with modern amenities

Milford. It includes three bedrooms, a well-appointed kitchen, walk-in closets and a mudroom.

Milford, Pa. /
| 19 Jan 2026 | 02:49
This three-bedroom log home is set on just under 1.5 acres and backs up to protected preserve land, offering total privacy in a setting that is serene and secluded.

Besides three bedrooms, you’ll find two full bathrooms, cathedral ceilings, and an open floor plan highlighted by pine flooring throughout the main living areas.

The well-appointed kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a center island, and abundant cabinetry — ideal for both everyday use and entertaining. There are walk-in closets and the mudroom includes a washer and dryer with a sink, enhancing convenience and organization.

Outdoor living is emphasized with a covered porch and side deck, providing peaceful spaces to enjoy the natural surroundings. You’ll also have a convenient outdoor shed for storage. The full walk-out basement offers excellent potential for future finishing, additional living space, or storage to suit your needs.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 124 West Mulberry Drive
Price: $409,000
Total Acres: 1.47
Total Living Area Sq. Ft.: 1,845
Total Tax: $5,315.98
Year built: 2004
Davis R. Chant Realtors
106 E. Harford St. Milford, Pa. 18337
www.chantre.com
570-296-7717
milford@chantre.com