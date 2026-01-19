Log home combines rustic charm with modern amenities

This three-bedroom log home is set on just under 1.5 acres and backs up to protected preserve land, offering total privacy in a setting that is serene and secluded.

Besides three bedrooms, you’ll find two full bathrooms, cathedral ceilings, and an open floor plan highlighted by pine flooring throughout the main living areas.

The well-appointed kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a center island, and abundant cabinetry — ideal for both everyday use and entertaining. There are walk-in closets and the mudroom includes a washer and dryer with a sink, enhancing convenience and organization.

Outdoor living is emphasized with a covered porch and side deck, providing peaceful spaces to enjoy the natural surroundings. You’ll also have a convenient outdoor shed for storage. The full walk-out basement offers excellent potential for future finishing, additional living space, or storage to suit your needs.