Meet Annie & Tazi

ABOUT
8 yr. old MinPin and 7 yr. old Chihuahua
Black/Tan female and Blonde male
CHARACTERISTICS
Very friendly attention seekers
COAT LENGTH
Short
HOUSETRAINED
No (due to former living conditions).
HEALTH
Spayed/neutered, vaccinated, tested
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Comfort and cleanliness.
Respectful older children.
Other animals.
ADOPT ANNIE & TAZ!
Warwick Valley Humane Society, Inc.
PO BOX 61
48 Public Works Road
Warwick, N.Y. 10990
845-986-2473
wvhumane.org for adoption application
warwickhumane@yahoo.com