Meet Lolita & Spanky

ABOUT
10-11-year-old bonded pair
Female Shih Tzu and Male Chihuahua
CHARACTERISTICS
Owner passed
Friendly duo
COAT LENGTH
Lola’s is long and needs regular professional grooming
HOUSETRAINED
Yes, but also use wee-wee pads.
HEALTH
Spayed/neutered, vaccinated, tested
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Each other
Quiet, adult home
ADOPT LOLITA & SPANKY!
Warwick Valley Humane Society, Inc.
P.O. Box 61
48 Public Works Road
Warwick, N.Y. 10990
(845) 986-2473
wvhumane.org for adoption application
warwickhumane@yahoo.com