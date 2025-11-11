Modern, elegant farmhouse on 4+ acres

This four-bedroom, four-bath home is for someone seeking a chic living experience with privacy and ample space both indoors and out.

Situated on more than four acres, it is nicely landscaped with a wrap-around driveway, a gated inground saltwater pool and pool house, koi pond, patio, and multiple out buildings for storage or even horses. In addition, the detached two-car garage adds a heated living space with an artist’s studio downstairs and a guest apartment with a full bath upstairs.

The main house features beamed ceilings, built-in features, cedar closets and natural woodwork. You’ll find three bedrooms and three bathrooms including a primary suite with lots of closet space.

The eat-in kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and attractive touches such as exposed wood and brick. The main living room has high ceilings with wood beams and a stone wood burning fireplace. There’s also find a family room, a mud room and much more — all carefully detailed and though out spaces. There is no HOA, so no dues to pay.