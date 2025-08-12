National recognition for local hospital

Wayne Memorial Hospital received recognition as one of America’s most beautiful hospitals in a national contest by Soliant Health a leading healthcare and education staffing provider.

The Most Beautiful Hospitals contest honors 20 healthcare facilities that go beyond function, recognizing hospitals that embody warmth, compassion, and a healing presence through thoughtful design and community connection. With over 108,151 public votes from patients, hospital staff, and supporters across the country, Wayne Memorial Hospital secured the #3 spot on this year’s list.

“This is a huge honor, and we couldn’t be prouder of our team, our community, and our beautiful facility,” said Jim Pettinato, CEO of Wayne Memorial. “What makes this award even more special is that it was chosen by the community we serve.”

“This recognition reflects the heart of the hospital community,” said David Alexander, CEO of Soliant Health. “Wayne Memorial shows how thoughtful design, infused with compassion and connection, creates a healing environment that elevates everyone it serves.”

Located in the northern Pocono Mountains, Wayne Memorial is a 114-bed not-for-profit hospital that exemplifies how thoughtful design can enhance patient experience and well-being. The hospital’s recently completed G-Wing expansion with 50 private patient rooms, showcases a two-story atrium filled with natural light, floor-to-ceiling windows, and expansive views of the surrounding landscape, bringing the outdoors inside to create a tranquil healing environment.

What sets Wayne Memorial Hospital apart is its dedication to serving its rural community with compassion and innovation. The hospital offers a full range of services — from emergency and surgical care to maternity, cardiology, and urology — within a space that prioritizes both function and beauty.

“This recognition means so much because it reflects the pride our community has in Wayne Memorial,” said Tim Huber, Chief of Facilities, Wayne Memorial Hospital. “We work hard to keep our campus safe, welcoming, and beautiful-not just for patients, but for everyone who walks through our doors.”

“As we continue to grow and serve our community, we’re looking for more great people to join our team,” Huber added. “We’re hiring in our Environmental Services and Housekeeping departments. If you or someone you know is looking for meaningful work in a supportive environment, we’d love to hear from you.”

Since its launch in 2009, the contest continues to shine a light on the role that physical space, intentional design, and human connection play in the healing process. From state-of-the-art technology to tranquil gardens and welcoming artwork, these hospitals demonstrate that beauty and care go hand in hand.

To view the full list of Top 20 Most Beautiful Hospitals in America, log onto https://shorturl.at/kJEn8o.