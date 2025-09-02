New Salvation Army divisional leaders appointed

The Salvation Army Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware Division recently named Lt. Col. Edgar George Jr. as its new Divisional Commander and Lt. Col. Barbara George as Divisional Director of Women’s Ministries and Officer Development.

The Georges will oversee 42 corps, the Philadelphia Kroc Center, the Camp Ladore, Retreat and Conference Center in Waymart, Pa., 94 officers and more than 1,200 employees serving 39 counties in Pennsylvania and Delaware.

As Divisional Commander, Edgar provides oversight for the division’s corps community centers and operations, ensuring services reach individuals and families in need. Barbara oversees programming, ministry development, and social services across the region.

“Having spent 17 years in corps appointments and serving in nearly every corner of The Salvation Army’s work, we understand the day-to-day needs of local communities,” Edgar said. “Barbara and I are also honored to return to this division, a place we’ve served before, and look forward to building on the strong foundation set in place by Lt. Cols Larry and Janet Ashcraft.”

Prior to this appointment, the Georges served as Divisional Leaders for the Northeast Ohio Division beginning in 2023. They previously served in the Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware Division from 2019 to 2023, a period that included the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Edgar as General Secretary and Barbara as Divisional Secretary for Program. Their past leadership also includes roles at the Boston Kroc Center, in divisional youth ministries in Western Pennsylvania and in divisional roles in New Jersey. Barbara also brings an extensive background in Emergency Disaster Services.

As they look ahead, the Georges are focused on strengthening the division’s youth outreach, expanding community engagement and supporting local officers and staff in their day-to-day ministry.

“We want to help the division grow in tangible and impactful ways—spiritually, programmatically and financially,” Barbara said.

“While we are the new leadership team, we’re still corps officers at heart,” Edgar added. “That experience keeps us grounded and it shapes the way we lead, always with a passion for the local ministry.”

The Georges have been married for 34 years, having met while training to become Salvation Army officers. Now, three of their four children have also been called to work for The Salvation Army, including a son who recently entered officer training. Their extended family, including their parents, spans multiple generations of Salvation Army officers and employees across the country.

The Salvation Army of Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware is a faith-based, comprehensive human service organization whose programs help individuals, families and whole communities lead healthier, safer and more productive lives. The Army’s programming serves every zip code through 42 community centers and a network of volunteers throughout Eastern Pennsylvania, Philadelphia and Delaware.