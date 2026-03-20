Northeast Pa. orthopedic surgeon retires

After more than 40 years as an orthopedic surgeon in Northeastern Pennsylvania, Dr. Jeffrey Mogerman, is retiring. Just over three years ago Dr. Mogerman scaled back his work by half at Wayne Memorial Hospital’s (WMH) Waymart Orthopedic Center, he is now departing from regular office hours to enjoy more leisure time.

Certified Physician Assistant Edwin Daniels is also retiring from a career in Orthopedics. Daniels initially worked with Dr. Mogerman from 1985 through 2000. He continued at St. Luke’s Hospital, Bethlehem, PA working in the department of Subspecialities Surgery and returned to the Waymart Orthopedic Center in 2022.

Dr. Mogerman has been a member of the Pennsylvania Medical Society since 1982 and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He was President of the Medical Staff at the former Marian Community Hospital in Carbondale, where he worked for 25 years before coming to WMH.

Jim Pettinato, Chief Executive Officer at WMH/Wayne Memorial Health System has a long history with the orthopedic surgeon and expressed “my personal appreciation for Dr. Mogerman.” Their connection began when they both worked in the Carbondale area. “He has continued to impress me,” Pettinato explained. “The dedication through the years is really something to be proud of.”

Dr. Mogerman has been splitting his time between here and Florida over the past few years. He said now he’ll be “spending more time (in Florida) with my horses, swimming, and bicycling.” However, Dr. Mogerman will be keep limited hours on a monthly basis at the WMH Emergency Department.

Patients have been previously notified, and new referrals can be made to fellow Wayne Memorial orthopedists David Caucci, MD and/or Thomas Allardyce, MD, by calling (570) 647-0001.