PennDOT honors Star of Excellence recipients

At a ceremony in Harrisburg on Sept. 10, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll recognized 30 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition. Erin G. Mazikewich and Christopher Tomaszewski from PennDOT’s Engineering District 4 which represents Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties were among the honorees.

“Every day, I am reminded of our employees’ dedication, their excellent customer service, and in many cases, their sacrifices,” Carroll said. “The accomplishments of our Stars of Excellence exemplify PennDOT’s mission to provide the very best transportation services to Pennsylvanians every day.”

Mazikewich and Tomaszewski were honored at an awards luncheon at the National Civil War Museum in Harrisburg.

“Year after year, Erin and Chris have used their talents, creativity, and passion for innovation to improve the traveling experience for residents of and visitors to communities all across northeastern Pennsylvania,” said Richard N. Roman, P.E., District Executive for PennDOT Engineering District 4, based in Dunmore. “Allowing each one of them to shine even more brightly are their individual capacities to build lasting relationships within those communities, which in turn has enhanced the reputation of PennDOT District 4.”

In her nearly 25 years of service to PennDOT, Mazikewich has consistently demonstrated exemplary performance, effectively coordinating annual plans and monitoring results for Susquehanna and Wyoming counties. In her role as Assistant Highway Maintenance Manager, she has also introduced innovative safety measures in each county, prioritizes safety and has never experienced a personal or preventable fleet accident. Mazikewich is our recruitment champion for both counties. She represents our team at all internal and external county job fairs, as well as at local recruitment events. She also regularly participates in county interview panels, ensuring that candidates are informed about the benefits, values, and rewards of a career at PennDOT.

In his role as Highway Design Manager - Liaison Engineer, Tomaszewski is a valued member of the district design community. His experience and willingness to contribute whenever needed are significant assets. He assists local municipalities and counties with their design and engineering agreements. His efficiency enhances infrastructure beyond our state-owned network. He has also played a crucial role in developing several engineers who have joined the Liaison unit after completing their civil engineering training. Tomaszewski is consistently recognized by our design partners and the consultant design community for his contributions to the upcoming agreements list for District 4. He receives this recognition during design gatherings, such as ASHE meetings and various marketing meetings.

The Star of Excellence Awards are presented annually to employees who represent the department’s values of service, performance and integrity. The recipients represent a variety of organizational positions, from highway maintenance and driver and vehicle services workers to traffic control specialists, engineers and more.