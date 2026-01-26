x
Ranch home comfort, character in a great location

Matamoras. Complete with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a sunroom, it also features an unfinished basement.

Matamoras, PA /
| 26 Jan 2026 | 04:26
This well-maintained and affordable home is located in the heart of Matamoras, and has nearly 1500 square feet of living space.

Enter and you will discover three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a sunroom. There are large windows throughout the house to fill it with natural light. The windowed kitchen has plenty of cabinetry and a double sink. The basement is unfinished leaving it well positioned to be configured to suit your needs. It has a lot of space for storage and a washer and dryer connection.

This home also offers a small back deck with space in the backyard for a nice garden. The garage is spacious and can fit two cars, along with the driveway which can fit another two.

It is in very close proximity to a grocery store and entrance to I-84, making it convenient for commuting, and for destinations in New York and Pennsylvania. It is currently tenant occupied.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 803 Avenue K
Price: $340,000
Total tax: 5,545.68
Total Sq. Ft.: 1,493
Total acres: 0.22
Year built: 1988
Listing agent: Joseph Ropke
Davis R. Chant Realtors
106 E. Harford St.
Milford, Pa. 18337
www.chantre.com
570-296-7717
milford@chantre.com