Rotary Club honors 2 members

On Wednesday Dec. 10, the Milford-Matamoras Rotary Club presented Bill Kerstetter with Rotary’s Paul Harris Fellowship Award. The award is one of the highest honors Rotary can bestow. Recipients are Rotarians and community professionals, recognized for their outstanding contributions, exemplifying the highest ideal in Rotary in placing “Service Above Self.”

Tommy Murante was also awarded “Rotarian of the Year.” The owner of Community Self Storage Center has been a long time Rotary member involved with numerous projects, including helping store and transport hospital equipment to South America where Rotary opened an Emergency Room, leading the third grade dictionary distribution for 20+ years, playing with his band Broke Down and Rebuilt at the Rotary’s Blues, Brews and BBQ Fundraiser, and recently helping with Milford Christmas lights in town.

The Milford Matamoras Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. at the Dimmick Inn in Milford. Contact Jamie at 201-388-7107 for membership information or come visit a meeting.