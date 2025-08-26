x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Business

Rotary inducts new member

Milford. Teresa O’Leary was recently inducted to the Milford Matamoras Club.

Milford PA /
| 26 Aug 2025 | 06:35
    From left: Mary Jorgenson, Teresa O’Leary, her husband, Larry O’Leary, and Rotary President Jamie Dykstra. (Photo provided)
    From left: Mary Jorgenson, Teresa O’Leary, her husband, Larry O’Leary, and Rotary President Jamie Dykstra. (Photo provided)

The Milford Matamoras Rotary Club inducted community member Teresa O’Leary as a new member on Aug. 13, 2025.

O’Leary’s vocational and volunteerism background includes acting as a hospice volunteer, Delivered Meals on Wheels, Taught CCD classes and as President of The Women of Monroe. The Rotary Club is thrilled to have her and her talents.

The Milford Matamoras Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. at the Dimmick Inn, 101 E Harford St., in Milford. Contact Jamie at (201) 388-7107 or visit a meeting for membership information.