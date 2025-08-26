Rotary inducts new member

The Milford Matamoras Rotary Club inducted community member Teresa O’Leary as a new member on Aug. 13, 2025.

O’Leary’s vocational and volunteerism background includes acting as a hospice volunteer, Delivered Meals on Wheels, Taught CCD classes and as President of The Women of Monroe. The Rotary Club is thrilled to have her and her talents.

The Milford Matamoras Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. at the Dimmick Inn, 101 E Harford St., in Milford. Contact Jamie at (201) 388-7107 or visit a meeting for membership information.